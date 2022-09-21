Community Health Advocacy Program accepting applications

UIC faculty may apply for grants through the UIC Innovation Community Health Advocacy partnership with OSF HealthCare. Proposed projects should address the social and community health needs of the Chicagoland area by focusing on:

Exploring prototypes for the transformation of care and community-based initiatives that address social determinants of health.

Improving outcomes and reducing health care disparities.

Increasing access to care and reducing barriers to care for individuals from all racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Selected CHA projects will receive one year of funding up to $75,000 with the option to reapply for additional funding after the project is successfully completed. Proposals must identify two co-investigators: one from UIC and one from health care providers within OSF HealthCare. Looking for a collaborator? We can help you find one. Email us at innovation@uic.edu or visit the UIC Innovation website to learn more.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 18. Apply now!