Complete challenges, learn about alumni resources during Grad Fest

December graduates: Grab your phone or computer and join your fellow classmates Dec. 5-11 for UIC’s Virtual Grad Fest. Learn about the many ways you can stay connected with the university and one another while participating in fun, interactive activities for a chance to win prizes, including iPad minis, diploma frames and UIC gear.

“Participants will answer questions, take photos or record short videos to complete tasks and challenges on their own time over the course of a week for their chance to win prizes in celebration of their upcoming graduation,” said EmilyAnn Walrath, associate director of student and recent alumni engagement.

Each day, new tasks and challenges will be added for participants to complete. The challenges range from discovering fun facts about the university through the library’s online archives, to sharing photos and stories about students’ time at UIC and how they plan to celebrate their graduation.

To join, download Scavify on your Android or iOS device and create a login using your UIC email address. Search for “UIC Virtual Grad Fest December 2021” and enter the password UICGrad21.

If you do not have a smartphone, join on your computer.

“We are demonstrating to graduates that though their time as a UIC student may be ending, their connection to UIC isn’t,” Walrath said, “I want students to remember the personal and educational growth they experienced during their time at UIC and to know that UIC and the alumni family are here for them beyond graduation.”

Prizewinners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.