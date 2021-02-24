Computational Research and Data Science Training Series hosted by ACER

Are you looking for an easier way to learn about and incorporate data science and computational tools into your research? Advanced Cyberinfrastructure for Education and Research (ACER) is pleased to announce a new training series that will focus on key topics and tools used in computational research and data science.

This program will feature recurring workshops and tutorials tailored to research community individuals with varying levels of expertise. ACER will also be offering weekly open office hours to address any research computing and data science questions you may have.

A list of upcoming events can be found on ACER’s events page, which will be updated regularly with new training offerings. Sessions offered for the current semester include an overview of research technologies at UIC, a hands-on introduction to supercomputing, an introduction to Python with a data science focus and an introduction to data visualization.

To kick off this series, we will present an overview of our systems and services in a webinar titled “Research Technologies at UIC” on March 11 from 3-3:45 p.m. The webinar is open to all members of the UIC community. Register Here.