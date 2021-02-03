Computer labs, equipment lending and printing this spring

Computer labs

Computer labs are closed for the Spring 2021 semester. If you need access to specialized software, please visit go.uic.edu/virtual-computer-lab to learn how to access software through the Virtual Computer Lab.

Laptop & Hotspot Loaner Program

If you are enrolled in the Spring 2021 semester and are in critical need of a laptop or cellular hotspot, you may be eligible for the loaner program. UIC has made available a limited quantity of university-owned laptops and cellular hotspots for temporary loan to students who do not have reliable access to a computer and/or internet at their home. Please review and submit this form to learn more: accc.uic.edu/forms/laptoprequest.

Printing Services

Printing this semester will be available at accessible Wepa print stations. Wepa is a cloud-based printing service that allows you to print directly from various sources including Blackboard, Google Drive, email, mobile and USB.

Learn more about touch-free printing, a list of available stations, and answers to frequently asked questions here: accc.uic.edu/wepa

Visit the Technology Solutions Operations page to obtain up-to-date tech support information, hours of operation, and service availability: accc.uic.edu/support/operations