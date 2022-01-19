Computer science professor named fellow of Association for Computing Machinery

Aravinda Sistla

Aravinda Sistla, professor of computer science, is among 70 international scientists named fellows of the Association for Computing Machinery, the world’s largest and most prestigious society of computing professionals.

The program recognizes the top 1% of ACM members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee.

“The ACM Fellows program honors the creativity and hard work of ACM members whose specific accomplishments make broader advances possible,” said Gabriele Kotsis, ACM president. “New technologies are the result of skillfully combining the individual contributions of numerous men and women, often building upon diverse contributions that have emerged over decades. But technological progress would not be possible without the essential building blocks of individual contributors.”

The 2021 fellows represent universities, corporations, and research centers in Belgium, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy and the United States.