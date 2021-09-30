Conference explores nonbinary gender in an interdisciplinary context

“Beyond Binary: Genders in the Past, Present, and Future Conference,” a virtual conference that explores nonbinary gender in an interdisciplinary context, takes place Oct. 7-8.

While journalists note that nonbinary identity is seeping into the national consciousness, this series of panels, performances and conversations will bring more focused attention to the nonbinary with discussions of gender relations from the multiple points of view afforded by humanistic inquiry.

Drawing together researchers, writers, artists and activists, the discussions will explore patterns of thought and practice in history, philosophy, culture and the arts that will contribute to new understanding and inspire further conversation.

The conference will take place via Zoom.