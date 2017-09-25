Conflicts of Commitment and Interest Disclosure for Civil Service Staff

Dear Colleagues,

University policy requires employees to disclose activities that may present a potential conflict with their University roles and responsibilities as outlined in Rule 16.01 of the Policy and Rules for Civil Service staff. The policy makes every effort to balance the integrity and interests of staff with that of the University. Disclosing a conflict does not imply that anyone is behaving improperly. Most conflicts can be managed and employees are encouraged to work with their Unit Executive Officer to do so.

A conflict of interest occurs when an employee is in a position to advance his or her own interests or those of a third party, to the University’s detriment. Conflicts of interest can arise in a variety of situations, including but not limited to the following: research, non-university income producing activities, business relationships, procurement-related conflicts, intellectual property, and involvement of students and staff. Some conflicts of interest are obvious while others are not.

Although annual reporting is not mandatory, I encourage you to complete the enclosed Conflict of Interest Disclosure Form for Civil Service Employees and submit it to your supervisor to protect you and the University from potential conflicts of interest. The form is similar to the Report of Non-University Activities (RNUA) that all faculty and academic staff are required to complete annually.

For more information about the Conflict of Interest guidelines for Civil Service employees, please visit https://www.vpaa.uillinois.edu/RNUA/.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Susan Balmes

balmes@uic.edu