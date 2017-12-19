Congrats, grads!

More than 1,450 graduate students and 1,500 undergraduate students celebrated the culmination of their studies Dec. 16 during commencement ceremonies at the UIC Pavilion.

Illinois Medical District leader Dr. Suzet McKinney spoke to graduate students, and Obama Foundation CEO David Simas addressed undergraduates receiving degrees in Architecture, Design, and the Arts; Business Administration; Education; Engineering; Liberal Arts and Sciences; Nursing; and Urban Planning and Public Affairs.

Photos: UIC Creative and Digital Services