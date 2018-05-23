Congrats, grads!

More than 5,300 degrees were awarded at 14 college commencement ceremonies May 9-14 at the UIC Pavilion. Fourteen distinguished individuals, including accomplished alumni, visited

campus to address the 2018 graduates and their families. Three guests were granted honorary degrees, the university’s highest award: Juan Salgado, chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago, from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; award-winning documentary filmmaker Steve James, from the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; and Randall Grove, executive director of the Chicago Dental Society, from the College of Dentistry.