Contact tracing tool
UIC contact tracing is pleased to announce a single reporting tool for UIC and UIH students and employees to report:
- Having been exposed to a COVID-positive individual.
- Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Testing positive for COVID-19 anywhere but at UIC campus saliva testing, University Health Services, or Student Health Services.
Using this tool, UIC and UIH students and employees will be asked a few questions, and then direct them to the appropriate resource. This is meant to streamline and simplify COVID-related reporting.
Contact
Categories