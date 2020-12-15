Contact tracing tool

UIC contact tracing is pleased to announce a single reporting tool for UIC and UIH students and employees to report:

Having been exposed to a COVID-positive individual. Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Testing positive for COVID-19 anywhere but at UIC campus saliva testing, University Health Services, or Student Health Services.

Using this tool, UIC and UIH students and employees will be asked a few questions, and then direct them to the appropriate resource. This is meant to streamline and simplify COVID-related reporting.