Contract negotiations with Graduate Employees Organization

UIC has recently commenced contract negotiations with the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO Local 6297), the labor union that represents more than 1,400 graduate teaching assistants and graduate assistants. The current three-year collective bargaining agreement between UIC and GEO is in effect through August 15, 2021.

UIC is committed to good-faith negotiations with GEO and will work hard to reach an equitable and fiscally responsible contract agreement that addresses the needs of our graduate workers and the best interests of our entire campus community.