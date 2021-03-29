COVID-19 data trends

In the past week, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has warned about the following worrisome data trends:

Both COVID-19 test positivity and the overall number of new positive individuals (case incidence) have increased in the past week.

The increase in case rate is highest among young people, those 18-29 years of age, followed by those 30-39 years old.

This is extremely concerning, and UIC contact tracing wants to remind UIC citizens of the following facts:

While the US has three COVID-19 vaccines approved under an Emergency Use Authorization and vaccine rollout is continuing to improve, there is still a relatively small proportion of the U.S. population that is fully vaccinated. Additionally, even though these three vaccines are highly efficacious, we are still learning: What the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines is (i.e. how the vaccines work outside of clinical trials). How common breakthrough infection (infection 14 days or more after completing all doses of the vaccine) is in vaccinated persons, and whether persons with breakthrough infection can spread the virus to others. Their efficacy against different variant strains. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you still need to practice routine prevention methods, and you should avoid travel and large gatherings regardless of vaccination status.

Please remember to take the basic precautions of wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands, as well as reporting any COVID-19 symptoms, exposures to a COVID-positive person, travel, or positive tests via the COVID-19 reporting decision tool.

It is critical that we continue to do our part to protect our campus and our community.