COVID-19 guidance for campus events

COVID-19 requirements for in-person, university-sponsored events have been updated:

Event organizers must continue to follow the COVID-19 university event guidance, including registering all events and encouraging attendees to wear masks if they choose.

Eating and drinking is permitted at university-sponsored events on or off campus, outside of health care, research or instructional settings. Seated areas for eating should be available to allow individuals who continue to mask at events to unmask while eating at a distance from those outside their household or social group.

Event attendees will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.