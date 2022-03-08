COVID-19 guidance for campus events
COVID-19 requirements for in-person, university-sponsored events have been updated:
- Event organizers must continue to follow the COVID-19 university event guidance, including registering all events and encouraging attendees to wear masks if they choose.
- Eating and drinking is permitted at university-sponsored events on or off campus, outside of health care, research or instructional settings.
- Seated areas for eating should be available to allow individuals who continue to mask at events to unmask while eating at a distance from those outside their household or social group.
- Event attendees will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
Contact
Categories