COVID-19 pandemic in the Americas: a conversation about the situation in Brazil 4-15-21
Presented by the Division of Infectious Diseases and Urban Global Medicine Program, Department of Medicine
Panelists:
Alexandre Naime Barbosa, MD, PhD
Professor of Medicine
Head of Infectious Diseases
Sao Paulo State University (UNESP)
Brazil
Maximo O. Brito, MD, MPH
Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago
Chief of Infectious Diseases
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
Chicago, Illinois, USA
Thursday April 15, 2021
12:00 PM 1:00 PM US CST
1:00 PM-2:00PM US EST
14:00-15:00 hs. Sao Paulo, Brazil (GMT-3)
Register in advance for this meeting at:
https://uic.zoom.us/meeting/register/
Meeting ID: 899 2829 4629
Passcode: jJ1acXe2
Questions? Please contact Veronica Botello at vbotel2@uic.edu
For more information, please contact:
Veronica Botello
vbotel2@uic.edu
