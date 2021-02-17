COVID-19 related parking Information

Parking Services has issued new information about where to park when obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine or getting a saliva test on campus.

Individuals with appointments to be vaccinated at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena may park for free at the Harrison Street Parking Structure, located at 1100 West Harrison Street.

Those with appointments to get a saliva test who currently have 24-hour parking assignments in a university lot may submit a short term reciprocal request to Parking Services. This allows users to park in a lot near a testing site as space availability allows. Requests should be submitted at least two business days in advance of a testing appointment to allow time for processing and approval. Unfortunately, reserved and short-term parking locations are not included in this program.

If you have questions or need additional information, please email parking@uic.edu.