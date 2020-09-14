COVID-19 safety kit distribution

To ensure the safety of the UIC community, follow national, state and local public health guidelines, and comply with Campus COVID-19 Public Health Requirements, the university is providing students who will be residing on or taking classes on campus with personal safety items that are known to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Students will be provided with a safety kit containing a thermometer, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and two washable face coverings. The items can be picked up at four locations across campus:

Building manager office, Student Center East, 6:30 a.m.–9 p.m., Mon.-Fri., and 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Sat.-Sun.

Building manager office, Student Center West, 6:30 a.m.–9 p.m., Mon.-Fri., and 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Sat.-Sun.

Member services desk, Student Recreation Facility, 6 a.m.–8 p.m., Mon.-Fri., and 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Sat.-Sun.

Member services desk, Sport & Fitness Center, 6 a.m.–8 p.m., Mon.-Fri., and 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Sat.-Sun.

An i-card must be presented to receive a safety kit.