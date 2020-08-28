COVID-19 safety kit distribution extended

To ensure the safety of the UIC community, follow national, state and local public health guidelines, and comply with Campus COVID-19 Public Health Requirements, the university is providing students who will be residing on or taking classes on campus with personal safety items that are known to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Students will be provided with a safety kit containing a thermometer, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and two washable face coverings. The items will be distributed Aug. 31-Sept. 4 at two locations:

Student Recreation Facility

Sport & Fitness Center

Pickup times are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and an i-card must be presented to receive a safety kit.

Regional campuses and UIC John Marshall Law School also will distribute safety kits. Employee safety kits will be distributed separately by colleges and units next week.