COVID-19 Safety Training for new employees

The COVID-19 Safety Training for Employees is open for new employees, who should complete the training on or prior to their starting date. UIC Human Resources will send monthly reports to colleges and administrative units to follow-up with new employees who have not completed the online training. As of Nov. 3, there were 17 employees who started at UIC since Oct. 1st who have not completed the training. Overall, 13,404 UIC employees have completed the training.