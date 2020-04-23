COVID-19 survey

We know this spring has been difficult for UIC students. We are sending a student survey to students’ UIC email addresses to check in and see how you are doing, and to give you the opportunity to tell us what is working and what is not working. The results of this survey will help us evaluate our activities this semester as well as develop plans for the future.

Your participation in this survey is voluntary. There are no penalties if you decide not to participate or if you choose to skip any questions. The survey is short and should take less than ten minutes to complete. Your responses to the survey are confidential. Your individual responses will not be reported to anyone. Reports and findings will only include aggregate data and small groupings of data will be suppressed to avoid the possibility of attributing survey responses to an individual student.

If you have problems linking to and completing the survey, please contact Anna Pasillas-Santoyo, Associate Director of Institutional Research, at apasil1@uic.edu for assistance.

We would appreciate hearing from you so we can get a better sense of how you are doing and ways that we can improve your experience as a student at UIC during this crisis period. We know this is a busy time for you and we really appreciate your attention to this survey.