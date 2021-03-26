COVID-19 Vaccination for Higher Education Staff Begins at UI Health Monday March 29

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Beginning Monday, March 29, higher education employees are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1C of the Chicago Department of Public Health’s vaccine approach. UI Health — UIC’s academic health enterprise — is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at Credit Union 1 Arena (525 S. Racine Ave.) Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., by appointment only.

HOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT

Schedule with MyChart

This weekend, UIC faculty and staff who are newly eligible in Phase 1C will receive an email notification directing them to schedule a vaccine appointment using their UI Health MyChart account. For those who do not have an active UI Health MyChart account, you will receive an email containing an activation code. These emails will be issued on a rolling basis on Saturday and Sunday.

When you schedule your appointment in MyChart, you will be able to easily complete pre-appointment registration and have access to self-schedule your appointment over the weekend.

Once you log into your account, you will be able to select an available appointment time. If there is not an available time, please check back again as appointments open up daily.

When completing your registration, please make sure to click “confirm” at the bottom of the page to successfully schedule an appointment. You will then receive an email confirmation.

If you do not have an activation code or need to reset your password, please call the helpline at 844.906.9844. The helpline is available Monday- Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Schedule by Phone

You can also schedule your appointment by calling the COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 312.996.6565. The scheduling line is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply and we are working hard to open as many appointments as possible. We do anticipate that there will be enough appointment slots available in the next two weeks for all newly eligible UIC employees.

We appreciate your patience and encourage you to check back regularly.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination at UI Health, visit vaccine.uihealth.care. If you have any questions, please send an email to covidvaccine@uic.edu.

STUDENT VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

If you are a student who does not meet specific age-, medical-, or job-criteria, you will be eligible to receive a vaccine in Phase 2, beginning in mid-April or early May. If you have any questions, please send an email to covidvaccine@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Dr. Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Kim Bertini

Director, Nursing Excellence

Paul Gorski

Sr. Director, Clinical Services

For more information, please contact:

covidvaccine@uic.edu