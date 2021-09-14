COVID-19 Vaccination Policy Compliance

The UIC COVID Vaccination Policy required all employees to disclose vaccination status by Aug. 23, 2021, and to be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Oct. 1, 2021. The consequences for non-compliance are outlined in the policy and additional directions for supervisors were provided in a recent communication. The policy, compliance documents and a list of answers to frequently asked questions is available on the UIC HR website under COVID-19 HR Guidance to Employees and Managers.