COVID-19 vaccines

All individuals in Illinois who are over the age of 16 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This is an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and particularly for UIC students, who are newly eligible for vaccinations.

UI Health is now offering vaccine appointments to all UIC students and employees — and you are strongly encouraged to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment if you have not already done so. Vaccines are available at the Credit Union 1 Arena (525 S. Racine Ave.) Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., by appointment only. Make an appointment online at vaccine.uihealth.care or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Line at 833.53.MYVAX (833.536.9829).