COVID-19 paid leave

Effective April 5, the University of Illinois System offers COVID-19 Paid Administrative Leave to eligible employees in accordance with Illinois Public Act 102-0697. Employees must be either fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine or have an approved medical or religious COVID-19 vaccination accommodation with the university at the time of leave (and be fully compliant with all requirements of that accommodation including testing and/or masking) and be unable to work or telework for qualifying reasons. Details are available at the following links:

https://emails.uofi.uic.edu/newsletter/303156846.html

https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/leave/covid-19_paid_administrative_leave