COVID Safety Protocol Training for new employees

January 12, 2021

The Employee COVID-19 Safety Protocol Training has now been added to the forms in UI New Hire. Failure of the employee to complete the training will NOT prevent the HR Front End transaction from being completed. UIC HR will continue to send monthly reports to colleges and departments for them to follow up with employees who have not completed the training. Additional information regarding the new process has been sent to college and department human resources staff.

