Covidence systematic review software now available

UIC now has an organizational account with Covidence, a web-based tool for the conduct of systematic and scoping reviews. Covidence can help you streamline the process of screening your references, data extraction, and keeping track of your workflow. It is particularly useful for researchers conducting a systematic review, meta-analysis or clinical guideline.

Request an invitation to join UIC’s Covidence account. You must use your UIC email address (NetID@uic.edu) to join UIC’s organizational account.

Support Covidence offers monthly training webinars, along with 24-hour methodological or technical support. Covidence Academy contains useful ‘How to’ guides, step-by-step videos on Covidence features, and helpful links to additional resources. Their Knowledge Base can help you with Getting Started with Covidence with your review, or you can refer to their online video tutorials for assistance.