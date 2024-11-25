Crain’s Chicago Business lists Notable Leaders at UIC

From Left: Teresa Córdova, Dr. Robert Barish, Carlos Crespo From Left: Martha Gutierrez, Aisha El-Amin, Dr. Mark Rosenblatt

Crain’s Chicago Business has revealed its list of Notable Leaders for 2024, and among them are six outstanding innovators at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Each year, the business publication recognizes Chicago individuals who manage, mentor, innovate and give back and who have made remarkable accomplishments in their companies, industries and communities.

Dr. Robert Barish, Notable Leader in Health Care

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, professor of emergency medicine, UI Health



Crain’s Chicago Business recognized Dr. Robert Barish for his leadership of UI Health, including his stewardship of the institution’s financial stability, clinical services growth and recent completion of the $220 million Specialty Care Building and new hospital atrium. UI Health consists of a tertiary care hospital, more than 40 health care locations, the federally qualified 11 Mile Square Health Center facilities and the University of Illinois Cancer Center, together accounting for more than 1.4 million patient visits in fiscal year 2024. UI Health has campuses across the state and includes the academic and research activities of UIC’s seven health sciences colleges, with seven deans reporting to Barish.

Crain’s also highlighted Barish’s leadership as chair of the University of Illinois System COVID-19 Planning and Response Team, which was at the forefront of the state’s COVID-19 response, establishing testing sites, launching clinical trials and providing expert guidance to policy and advocacy experts.

Teresa Córdova, Notable Latino Leader

Director of the Great Cities Institute, professor of urban planning and policy

Teresa Córdova leads a team of researchers and community planners who work with partners, policymakers and stakeholders to answer the question, “What can cities and regions do to make themselves into great places?” Under Córdova’s leadership, Great Cities launched the Latino Research Initiative, a hub for providing relevant data to policymakers, co-producing research with community partners and creating a pipeline of trained Latino researchers. Córdova also has expanded the institute’s capacity to research youth joblessness, workforce programs and economic policy.

Carlos Crespo, Notable Latino Leader

Dean of the UIC College of Applied Health Sciences, professor of kinesiology



Crain’s Chicago Business recognized Carlos Crespo for his accomplishments in diversifying the biomedical workforce. He has secured more than $50 million in research funding throughout his career, which put him in the top 1% of National Institutes of Health-funded principal investigators from 2017 to 2022. He established Enhancing Cross-disciplinary Infrastructure and Training at Oregon, or EXITO, an undergraduate biomedical research training program that recruited underrepresented students from diverse geographical areas, including Guam, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of Northern Marianas, Alaska and Hawaii. Over 600 students were trained through the program, and half went on to pursue graduate degrees in biomedical sciences nationwide, including at top schools such as Harvard, Berkeley, Rush and Northwestern.

Aisha El-Amin, Notable Black Leader

Executive Associate Vice Provost for Student Success and Belonging



Aisha El-Amin oversees UIC’s 11 Student Success units, manages a $6 million budget and leads a staff of over 70 people. She focuses on student retention, graduation and academic outcomes aligned with UIC’s mission of access and excellence. El-Amin was instrumental in establishing UIC Law, Chicago’s only public law school, and led efforts to name Fredrick Douglass Hall, the first UIC campus building named after a Black person. She also helped establish UIC’s first Muslim chaplain position.

Martha Gutierrez, Notable Latino Leader

Senior Director of Government Relations

Martha Gutierrez was recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business for the strong partnerships she builds with external organizations while managing government relations outreach initiatives for UIC. She plays a key role in uniting diverse stakeholders, including advocacy groups, human rights activists and educational professionals, to create pathways for success for vulnerable populations. Notably, she led the university’s efforts to support the passage of the Retention of Illinois Students and Equity Act, legislation that allows eligible undocumented and transgender students to apply for state financial aid programs.

Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, Notable Leader in Health Care

G. Stephen Irwin Executive Dean of the College of Medicine and CEO of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics



Dr. Mark Rosenblatt has led the implementation of an overarching strategic plan to enhance education, research, patient care and social responsibility at University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics. He played a key role in launching the Center for Health Equity, which leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to reduce health disparities. And he led the opening of four facilities to advance medical training: the Surgical Innovation Training Laboratory, the UI Health Specialty Care Building, the 55th & Pulaski Health Collaborative and a new facility for the Simulation and Integrative Learning Institute.