CTA fall 2020 U-PASS distribution

CTA Fall 2020 U-PASS pickup begins Aug. 19. The primary pick-up location for the U-PASS is in the Student Center East (SCE) Bowling Alley located behind the UIC Bookstore at 750 S. Halsted. U-PASS pick-up will be between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 24, and 25. After the distribution period ends, they can be picked up at the SCE ID Center. College of Medicine and UIC John Marshall Law School students will receive their cards directly from their college.

U-PASS Distribution Policies:

Your valid i-card is required to pick up your U-PASS;

You may not pick up another student’s U-PASS without being added as a proxy for pick up through the U-PASS alternate pick-up webpage: idcenter.uic.edu

You must be registered as a full-time or part-time student with 6 or more credit hours;

You may be asked to log-in to the Student Self Service system to provide proof of status on your own device (for non-touch confirmation).

It would be acceptable to bring a printed tuition and fee statement showing the CTA Transportation fee was assessed.

If you prefer to pick-up your U-PASS from an alternate location, update your distribution location preference at: idcenter.uic.edu

All eligible students who have not opted out will be assessed the $163 nonrefundable CTA transportation fee, which includes faculty/staff taking classes. Students are responsible for paying the fee even if they choose not to pick up their U-PASS.

Returning students with a non-expired U-PASS must have registered for more than 6 credit hours by Aug. 3 for their current U-PASS to activate by Aug. 19. New and transfer students must have registered by Aug. 3 and have an i-card picture on file to pick up their U-PASS. If you did not register or have an i-card photo on file by Aug. 3, you will have to allow extra time for your U-PASS to load or be printed and run the risk of incurring fare charges. Any outstanding balance will have to be paid to CTA prior. Check your card balance at: www.ventrachicago.com/balance

The UIC U-PASS is valid for unlimited travel on CTA buses and trains five days prior to the first day of classes and expires five days after the last day of finals. The College of Dentistry, College of Medicine, and the Corporate MBA program may have different start and end dates. The last day to use your Ventra U-PASS is Dec. 16. You can use the same U-PASS card when school is out of session. However, it will function like a normal Ventra Card and you must add funds to your account. You can add funds at: www.ventrachicago.com

Your Ventra U-PASS unlimited riding privilege automatically resumes when your next full-time term begins. Please note your transit account must be in good standing prior to your next qualifying term.

PARATRANSIT SERVICE

The U-PASS program includes paratransit services for eligible students. Students who are unable to use fixed route public transportation due to a disability, may be eligible for Paratransit Service, a shared ride program offered by the Regional Transit Authority (RTA). Students must be certified by the RTA in order to use the service. For additional details, visit https://idcenter.uic.edu/cta-u-pass/about-u-pass, or contact the ID Center (312-413-5940) or the Disability Resource Center (312-413-2183).

FALL 2020 U-PASS OPT-OUT

CTA has permitted students to opt out of the Fall 2020 U-PASS by Sept. 4, 11:59 p.m. Students who opted out prior to tuition and fee assessment may not have been charged. Students who opt out after Aug. 3 should expect their CTA Transportation fee to be waived within 7-10 days of submitting their waiver. To opt out, visit: https://go.uic.edu/fall_upass