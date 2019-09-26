CUPPA dean receives lifetime achievement award

Michael Pagano

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs Dean Michael Pagano was presented with the Aaron Wildavsky Award, a lifetime achievement award, by the Association for Budgeting & Financial Management (ABFM). ABFM promotes advances in budgeting and financial management as part of the American Society for Public Administration. The Wildavsky award recognizes Pagano as a leading scholar and for his decades of exemplary contributions to the field of financial management and budgeting. He was presented the Wildavsky Award Sept. 26 at the ABFM conference held in Washington. D.C.

Pagano’s career has spanned a wide range of projects and publications, with work sponsored by institutions such as the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Brookings Institution. He has edited and authored a total of 11 books, most recently “The People’s Money: Pensions, Debt, and Government Services, Volume 7” in a collection of books called “The Urban Agenda,” published in conjunction with UIC’s annual Urban Forum. In addition, Pagano has published more than 80 journal articles and book chapters on a wide range of topics, with particular emphasis on city finance, federalism, transportation policy, infrastructure, urban development, and fiscal policy. Between 2001 and 2014, Pagano was the co-editor with Susan Clarke of Urban Affairs Review, a longstanding and leading academic urban studies journal.

Since 1991, Pagano has written “City Fiscal Conditions,” an annual report published by the National League of Cities. His most recent research was funded for nearly $1 million by the MacArthur Foundation. Co-produced with Christopher Hoene, executive director of the California Budget & Policy Center, their project, “Fiscal Policy Space of Cities: Responses to Changing Economic and Fiscal Conditions,” was published as a report by the Urban Institute.

Pagano has served as dean of the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs since 2008, and also as director of UIC’s Government Finance Research Center 2018.