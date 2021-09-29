Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign starts Oct. 4

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM)! Each year, UIC Technology Solutions develops a unique campaign promoting cybersecurity. This year’s campaign — True Stories — features real scam attempts at UIC and teaches students to stay safe from cybercrime.

At 8 a.m. every Monday in October, students will receive an email covering a cybersecurity topic and will have an opportunity to participate in our quiz for a chance to win a $50 gift card to the UIC Bookstore!

The University of Illinois Chicago is committed to keeping our community of students, faculty and staff safe from cyberattacks.