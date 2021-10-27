Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Keep your personal information safe

We are in the final week of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month as we finish this year’s campaign on the importance of keeping your personal information safe.

Personal information can mean a lot of things. Anything from your full name to your Social Security Number counts as personal information, and it is important to protect it from criminals who may use it to steal information. Learn how to keep your personal information safe.

There is still time to take the Week 4 quiz on keeping your personal information safe for a chance to win a $50 gift card to UIC Bookstore.