Cybersecurity Awareness Month Week 2: Use Duo 2FA for an extra layer of security

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month! Each year, Technology Solutions develops a special campaign to raise awareness on how students, faculty and staff can better detect and protect themselves from cybercrime. This year’s campaign, “True Stories,” features real stories and scam attempts at UIC.

Week 2: Use 2-Factor Authentication for Extra Login Safety

This week, we highlight how 2-Factor Authentication can be used as an extra layer of security to protect your accounts from cyber criminals. UIC uses a 2-Factor authentication service provided by Duo Security, an industry leader in cybersecurity services. See the week 2 campaign and learn more about Duo 2FA and how it keeps you safe: https://it.uic.edu/news-stories/ncsam2021_week2

Student 2021 NCSAM Campaign — Win a $50 UIC gift card!

We are in the second week of the 2021 NCSAM student awareness campaign. Each week in October, students will receive an email every Monday at 8 a.m. with a link to learning material and an invite to take a cybersecurity quiz for a chance to win a $50 gift card to UIC Bookstore!

There is still time to take the Week 2 quiz on Duo 2FA!