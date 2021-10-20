Cybersecurity Awareness Month Week 3: Don’t fall for job scams

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Each year, Technology Solutions develops a special campaign to raise awareness on how students, faculty and staff can better detect and protect themselves from cybercrime. This year’s campaign — True Stories — features real stories and scam attempts at UIC.

True Stories Week 3: Don’t Fall for Job Scams

There are many types of scams, but a common one we see targeting students are fake jobs emails. Students eager for work get enticed by job offers that sound appealing but turn out to be scams aiming to steal sensitive information and even trick students out of money. This week, we share how to identify and spot a scam email and what to do if you receive a suspicious email. https://it.uic.edu/news-stories/nscam2021_week3/

Student 2021 NCSAM Campaign — Win a $50 UIC gift card!

We are in week three of the 2021 NCSAM student awareness campaign. Each week in October, students will receive an email every Monday at 8 a.m. with a link to learning material and an invite to take a cybersecurity quiz for a chance to win a $50 gift card to UIC Bookstore.

There is still time to take the Week 3 quiz on job scams.