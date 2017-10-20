DACA Discussion Forums

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Discussions on October 24th, 12-1:30 pm in Student Center East, Room 302 or October 25th, 12-1:30 pm in College of Nursing 1st Floor Auditorium (Room 158). This is an opportunity for you to learn what DACA is and how DACA rescission will impact our campus. UIC experts on the legal, psychological and financial effects of DACA will explain what we can expect next and discuss best practices to support affected students, staff and patients.

We encourage you to attend, ask questions and become informed.

Forums can be viewed live October 24th at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFVsYdMEPQU and on October 25th at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjJM_nVsZ6Y

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu