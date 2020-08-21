Daley and LHS-Chicago libraries reopen with new safety measures, procedures and services

The University Library is excited to welcome the UIC community back to the Richard J. Daley Library and the Library of the Health-Sciences-Chicago buildings. The libraries, which opened Aug. 24, have implemented many new procedures and retooled hours, services and spaces to accommodate users in accordance with public health and University safety guidelines.

Please familiarize yourself with the following key changes below.

IMPORTANT: RESERVATION AND I-CARD REQUIRED TO ENTER (UIC-affiliated users only)

Users can no longer walk in during regular hours to use the Daley and LHS-Chicago library buildings. An advance online reservation and i-card swipe entry will be required. Capacity is limited and all seats are individual for proper physical distancing. You will save time and frustration if you plan your visit to the library in advance.

New Fall Hours

Fall hours are limited and subject to change. Visit library.uic.edu/libraries to view the current hours for each library building.

Returns

The library is now accepting returns of materials checked out prior to building shutdowns last spring. Please place them in the book return slots accessible from outside of the library’s facilities.

PLANNING YOUR VISIT

1. Think about what you need to do while at the library. Do you need to visit in person, or can you accomplish your task online?

ONLINE VISIT:

Get research help from a librarian To make an appointment, visit library.uic.edu/contact or use our Chat with a Librarian instant messaging service on the lower right corner of library.uic.edu .

Access the library’s electronic collections such as e-books, journals and databases or our research guides.

Request materials such as books or DVDs for contact-free or low-contact pick-up from our collections or through I-Share or interlibrary loan.

IN-PERSON VISIT:

Use the library’s computers; assistive technology equipment and software; WiFi or spaces to attend online classes, complete assignments or conduct research.

Check out or pick up physical materials such as books or DVDs.

Research or study alone in a quiet environment. Group study is not allowed.

Print or make copies.

Use reserve materials, print reference and display books.

Access unique physical materials housed in Special Collections and University Archives*

Use equipment in the Digital Scholarship Hub*

2. IF YOU NEED TO VISIT THE LIBRARY IN PERSON, MAKE AN ONLINE RESERVATION IN ADVANCE. Visit go.library.uic.edu/seats

*NOTE: Some spaces, such as Special Collections and University Archives Reading Rooms and the Digital Scholarship Hub, are available by appointment only, but cannot be booked using the online reservation system. Visit Reopening Details for UIC Libraries at researchguides.uic.edu/reopening for a complete list of available spaces and equipment and contact details for making appointments.

3. COMPLETE WELLNESS SCREENING ONLINE AT https://healthcheck.uic.edu. Print out or keep handy on your phone the Daily Pass graphic, go.uic.edu/dailypass. You will need to show this upon entry.

4. Arrive Early (i-card required to enter)

Please arrive early prior to your reservation time in order to allow time to enter the building, show that you have completed the wellness screening (on phone or printed receipt — you must show the Daily Pass screen with the checkmark, your name and the date), check in and find your seat. Daley Library users must enter using the i-card reader at the IDEA Commons entrance. LHS-Chicago users must swipe their i-cards to enter at the main door on Polk St. You may experience wait times and (physically distant) queues outside during high traffic times when entering our buildings.

5. Face Covers (Masks)

A face cover for your mouth and nose is required to enter and must remain on at all times (you may remove it momentarily to drink water) while you are in the library.

6. Bring your own headphones and a reusable beverage container

Please use your own headphones with the Library’s computers or your own laptops when participating in online courses.

Eating is not permitted; however, you may bring your own refillable beverage container to fill at water fountains.

7. Bring only what you can carry and keep with you. Lockers are not available.

8. Follow Health Safety Guidelines

Please follow health safety guidelines displayed on signs and floor markers throughout the library.

Wear a mask and keep 6 feet away from others at all times.

We have increased our cleaning and disinfecting protocols but need your help to keep areas as clean as possible. Please use the disinfecting supplies provided before and after using library spaces, computers and furniture.

For further details about all the latest updates regarding the availability of the library’s resources and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit library.uic.edu.

For questions, contact us through Ask a Librarian or Chat with a Librarian.