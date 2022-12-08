Dear colleagues,

As you know, NIH issued the Data Management and Sharing Policy in October 2020 to further their commitment to making research available to the public. The effective date for the policy is Jan. 25, 2023. In response, we are delighted to announce a joint effort to provide data management support for UIC researchers. Abigail Goben, MLS, an associate professor and data management librarian for the University Library will expand her role in the OVCR Office of Research Data Initiatives and Information as data policy advisor.

Goben joined UIC in 2010 with a background in librarianship and medical publishing. She teaches courses in the College of Dentistry, the Clinical Informatics Fellowship and the University Library. Her research centers on data policy and data management education. She holds appointments in the Honors College, where she has served as a mentor and capstone adviser, and as a full member of the Graduate College. Goben’s new responsibilities as data policy advisor include providing support for researchers writing and implementing data management plans to meet funder and journal requirements; developing and expanding education around research data management across disciplines; identifying and developing resources for the campus community around existing and emerging data management obligations and opportunities; assisting in data policy and guideline development for departments and campus; and coordinating responses related to federal requests for information on data and research.

Goben is happy to assist with reviews of your draft data management plans, including meeting with research teams, either online or in person. If you have any questions, she can be reached at agoben@uic.edu. She also holds open office hours Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for investigators, students and departmental staff where she shares approaches and tools to promote appropriate data sharing (Zoom). No appointments are required for these office hours.

We welcome Abigail in her joint role and hope you will avail yourself of her expertise as you prepare for this new NIH requirement.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

Rhea Ballard-Thrower, MILS, JD

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Geoff Pearson

ordi2@uic.edu