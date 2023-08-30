Dear students, faculty and staff,

The UIC Senate has resolved that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving will be a day of non-instruction for UIC students beginning in the earliest possible fall term. While the day of non-instruction will not go into effect for fall 2023, we are informing the UIC community now to begin planning for future implementation. In the fall semester we will work with the colleges and academic departments to identify any areas of concern and/or exception for the day of non-instruction, and on an implementation plan, which will include updating the academic calendar and catalog. Note that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving remains a workday for all staff, faculty and student employees.

The request for a day of non-instruction was initiated by representatives for student government. The additional day of non-instruction over the Thanksgiving holiday can serve students in different ways, including supporting their mental health, providing an opportunity to catch up on work in advance of finals and spending additional time with friends and family over the holiday.

We look forward to providing an update to the campus community in spring 2024.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Alanna O’Connor

alanna@uic.edu