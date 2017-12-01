De-stress before finals

Students de-stressed before finals week at Doggypalooza Nov. 29 at the Student Recreation Facility.

The event, which let students pet dogs, create their own stuffed animals and more, was sponsored by UIC Center for Student Involvement, Student Activities Board and Campus Recreation.

Students can get ready for finals week with a special event Tuesday: creating their own finals survival kit. Students can pack granola bars, energy drinks, water, stress balls and more during the Student Activities Board event, from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Pier Room, Student Center East.

Photos: Jenny Fontaine