De-stress during Healthy Minds Day

Healthy Minds Day allows UIC students to learn methods to reduce stress and increase overall well-being.

The event takes place Nov. 19, with free wellness sessions from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. in room 605 Student Center East. A talk, “The Happiness Choice,” including musical meditation by Sacred Sounds Musical Group, will follow from 5-7 p.m. in room 613.

“Anyone can apply and introduce these practices to their own day-to-day life,” said Puja Sahoo, president of UIC’s Healthy Minds Club and a second-year biological sciences student.

New to campus, the Healthy Minds Club organized this event in support of its mission to provide students with ways to maintain a positive mindset.

“Our club is dedicated to promoting a healthy mindset by providing a soothing environment where students can practice meditation and can de-stress and learn relevant techniques to maintain healthy minds,” Sahoo said.

For more information on the event or the student organization, email psahoo4@uic.edu