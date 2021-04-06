Deadline approaching for student COVID-19 vaccine uptake content

A man wipes an injection site for a male vaccine patient.

COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake: Public Awareness Campaign Contest

Students have the opportunity to win prizes while helping Chicago reach herd immunity!

The goal of the “Vaccine Uptake Public Awareness Campaign Contest” is to increase motivation to get a COVID-19 vaccine by delivering effective, tailored messages targeted to segments of the population that have higher levels of vaccine hesitancy. We are looking for creative, strategic messages that may help to promote acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines and motivate and mobilize people to get vaccinated.

AWARDS:

(1) $200 prize to the top scoring submission in each category

$100 prize(s) for honorable mention in each category

(1) $400 grand prize winner across all categories

Winners will be announced in early May

Learn more at https://go.uic.edu/projectvax_competition

DEADLINE: Friday, April 9, 2021, 5:00pm CT

QUESTIONS?

Contact Lauren Rieger at laurenw@uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Rieger

laurenw@uic.edu