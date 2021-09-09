Deadline to register for UIC’s Amazon Web Services event is tomorrow

Technology Solutions is hosting a one day in-person conference with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Student Center East. We are expanding cloud computing service, and AWS engineers will be available to answer your questions!

We have three tracks: Application Developer, Infrastructure Engineer, and Researcher. In the morning, AWS engineers will host breakout sessions.

In the afternoon, hands-on labs will be provided by AWS. Attendance is extremely limited, so please register early! You will need to bring your own laptop to participate in the hands-on labs. Loaner laptops will NOT be available at the event.

Please fill out our survey by Friday, Sept. 10 if you’d like to attend: https://uic.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5bu0H02wkGw6QMm

Space is limited and registration does not guarantee attendance. You will receive a verification notice via email prior to the conference date.

If you have any questions or need additional support, please visit the UIC Help Center at go.uic.edu/ask-an-IT-question.