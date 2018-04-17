Deaths: Ellen Ann BeGole

Ellen Ann BeGole, associate professor emerita of orthodontics, died April 2. She was 83.

Born June 16, 1934, BeGole, an internationally known biostatician, served on the faculty of the department of orthodontics beginning in 1975. After retiring from her full-time duties in 2000, she returned to the college as a part-time faculty member. She was a frequently published researcher and was a former president of the UIC chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society.

She received her Ph.D. in educational and biostatistics at the University of Pittsburgh.

BeGole was the mother of Jane (James) Waidanz; grandmother of Melanie; and sister of Janet (the late Russell) Gage.

Funeral services have been held.