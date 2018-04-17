Deaths: Richard (Dick) Guminski

Richard (Dick) Guminski, former associate director of physical plant administration, died Feb. 22.

Guminski joined UIC in 1966 as architectural electrical engineer and became superintendent of heat, power and light utilities and chief operating engineering in 1976. He was named associate director of physical plant administration in 1984, and retired in 1992. He was a devoted employee of the university system.

Before he came to UIC, he was an electrical engineer at Link-Belt Co. and electrical designer for the Chicago Park District.

He enjoyed traveling with his family. Among his favorite travels was Alberta, Canada, and Hawaii.

He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Helen; daughter, Barbara (Gene) Weiler; son, Gregory Guminski; and granddaughter Kimberly (Dan) Conley.