Deaths: Tracy Robinson

Tracy Robinson, an academic advisor in the UIC Athletics Port Academic Center, died suddenly Jan. 14. She was 48.

Robinson was in her first year as an advisor at UIC. She joined UIC in July and worked tirelessly with the men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams to help student-athletes achieve their goals in the classroom.

“Tracy was one of the most dedicated and well-respected individuals in our Athletics Department,” said UIC Director of Athletics Garrett Klassy. “Not only did she provide great support to the student-athletes here at UIC, but she was also a dear friend to many. The impact she made on UIC Athletics and our student-athletes will last forever. We have lost an irreplaceable member of the UIC family.”

“It was a privilege and a blessing to UIC to have Tracy Robinson serve as a highly respected academic professional on the Port Center staff,” said Carolyn O’Connell, executive director of the Port Academic Center. “She inspired us all with her passion for education and her love for UIC

student-athletes. Her ability to touch all hearts with compassion and her energy and encouragement to lead students to achieve their academic goals was a gift to us all.”

“As a colleague, her contributions to enhancing the UIC student-athlete experience were invaluable to providing a transformative education for the Flames. Her memory will be eternal to everyone whose life was touched by Tracy Robinson. She will be truly missed.”

“From the day we started working together, we could tell there was something special about Tracy,” said head men’s and women’s swimming coach Tim Loeffler. “And to her credit, she brought something special every day she was with us.

“No matter how many hours she put in, no matter how many students were there to see her, Tracy was there for every single one of them,” added Loeffler. “She loved her work, she loved her students, she loved being a part of our Flames family.”

“To the person that pushed me to pursue my dreams with the most keen interest and love, thank you, Tracy, you will be missed,” said Niko Wasilewicz, a member of the UIC men’s tennis team.

Robinson arrived in Chicago with wide-ranging experience in higher education and coaching, along with a strong commitment to the academic component of the student-athlete. The Manhattan, Kansas, native mentored, tutored and developed strategies that assisted in student growth and success. As both an educator and coach, Robinson advanced a strong understanding of eligibility requirements and the NCAA Eligibility Center. She also gave her time as a coach at the high school level in various sports, including volleyball, basketball and track.

Prior to entering a career in education and athletics, Robinson was a student-athlete herself at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, playing volleyball for the Ichabods. She led the team in kills in 1991 with 225 and ranks eighth on the program’s career blocks list with 374.

Robinson graduated from Washburn with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1993. She also went on earn a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1995 while taking coursework toward a master’s in counseling.

Memorial services will be held next month. Visit uicflames.com for updates.