Decommissioning Impact/Eesysoft

In June 2021, the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence launched a pilot for Impact (formerly known as Eesysoft), an application that runs on Blackboard as an interactive layer of communication and support that enables instructors and students to learn about relevant information in a moment of need.

After careful consideration of campus feedback and data usage of the tool Impact, CATE has decided to end its pilot of the tool and continue its search for a tool that would better serve campus needs.

The tool Impact will be removed from Blackboard on Friday, Feb. 25.