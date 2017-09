Registration/information and submissions: terrell@uic.edu

Abstracts for Poster/Oral Presentation:

For Oral Presentations submit by noon, September 17, 2017

For Poster Presentation submit by noon, October 2, 2017

Word limit is 250

*Short talks selected from abstracts by trainees and junior faculty. Cash awards for best posters.

For more information, please contact:

Pam Terrell

terrell@uic.edu