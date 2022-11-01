Disability and human development professor’s book recognized by Disability History Association

A book written by Sandy Sufian, professor of disability and human development, was recognized by the Disability History Association in its Outstanding Book Award program.

Sufian’s book, “Familial Fitness: Disability, Adoption, and Family in Modern America,” is the recipient of an honorable mention award.

The book is the first social history of disability and difference in American adoption, from the Progressive Era to the end of the 20th century.

The book is “a well-argued and rigorously researched history of disability and adoption in the United States,” the Disability History Association awards committee wrote. “The author shows clear mastery over the legal and systematic structures that dominate Modern American adoption processes.”