Discover your potential at UIC’s Open House 2019

At UIC’s Open House on Sept. 21, potential students and their families can discover all of the cutting-edge work going on at Chicago’s only public research university. Photo by Jenny Fontaine.

UIC’s expanding campus footprint in the heart of Chicago, its competitive sports teams, its academic excellence, rich diversity and great value will be on display during the daylong Open House at Chicago’s only public research university.

WHEN:

Sept. 21

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Student Center East (visitor check-in)

750 S. Halsted St.

DETAILS:

The UIC Open House provides prospective students and others the opportunity to attend mock classes, take campus tours, engage in one-on-one meetings with financial aid experts and take part in the UIC Expo.

The Expo will offer potential students and their families the opportunity to speak with representatives from more than 50 departments, colleges, student organizations and others dedicated to ensuring success at UIC.

“We’re excited to welcome alumni, community members and prospective students to campus during our annual Open House. UIC is experiencing exciting growth and change, and this visit is one of the best opportunities for guests to get a behind-the-scenes look at Chicago’s public research university,” said Oscar Rodriguez, associate vice provost, academic and enrollment services.

With more than 33,000 students, the campus has grown to 16 academic colleges with the addition this fall of the UIC John Marshall Law School in the Loop.

Newly opened this fall on the east side of the UIC campus is the 57,500-square-foot Engineering Innovation Building, and the Academic and Residential Complex, a 54,000-square-foot, two-story academic building as well as a 146,000-square-foot, 10-story residence hall for nearly 550 students.

The campus also boasts more than 2,800 faculty members, and a hospital and health sciences system. The only public research university in the Chicago region, UIC conducts about $350 million in sponsored research by experts and teachers, shaping things like public policy, economics and health care, among other disciplines. Students enjoy an average ratio of 19 students to 1 teacher.

UIC is the only public Carnegie Research 1 university in Chicago and is an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution, or AANAPISI. UIC also has received designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, or HSI, by the U.S. Department of Education.

Financial aid experts will provide information in both English and Spanish to prospective students and their families about the process of obtaining aid.

Registration is required. To register, receive a complimentary parking pass, review the schedule of sessions and build an agenda for the day based on specific interests, visit openhouse.uic.edu.

Visitors can follow @apply2uic on Twitter and Instagram for updates throughout the day during their visit.