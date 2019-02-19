Discussion focuses on effective strategies to address opioid epidemic

On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This alarming statistic is the result of a 20-year rise in overdose deaths, increasing since at least 1999. Today’s public health challenges facing practitioners, medical professionals and communities include the increased prescribing of opioids, heroin usage and synthetic opioids, particularly those involving illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

On March 7, the UIC School of Public Health hosts its annual Alumni Learning Series, with this year’s focus on effective strategies to address the opioid epidemic. The discussion takes place at the School of Public Health Auditorium, 1603 W. Taylor St., from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; please RSVP at sphalumniseries.eventbrite.com.

Dr. Wayne Giles, dean of the School of Public Health and co-chair of UIC’s Opioid Taskforce, will moderate a panel that includes: