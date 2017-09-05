Doctoral student wins research award

Julia Koxholt, a doctoral student in Germanic studies, was awarded a research grant from the German Academic Exchange Service, also known as Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD). The fellowship, which is funded by the German government, allowed her to conduct six weeks of preliminary dissertation research this summer at the Max Kade Center for Contemporary German Literature at Washington University in St. Louis. Her dissertation analyzes relationships between German-Jewish and non-Jewish German characters depicted in works by writers Olga Grjasnowa, Kat Kaufmann and Sasha Salzmann.