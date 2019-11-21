Doctors, patients come together for Thanksgiving

The Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will host a pre-holiday Thanksgiving celebration and meal for pediatric cancer and sickle cell patients and their families.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 23

Noon-1:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center West – 2nd floor

828 S. Wolcott Ave.

DETAILS:

Current and former pediatric cancer and sickle cell patients and their families will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a special party, hosted by the Children’s Hospital University of Illinois. The celebration will include a traditional lunch of turkey and stuffing and games, gifts, crafts, a visit from Clark the Cub — the official mascot of the Chicago Cubs — and an interactive performance by the Joffrey Ballet’s Exelon Strobel Dancers. More than 270 patients and family members are expected to attend.

Organizations involved in the activities include Bear Necessities, Dunkin’ Donuts, Flashes of Hope, Gilda’s Club, Girl Scouts, Ladies Philoptochos Society, Make-A-Wish, Silver Lining Program, Snow City Arts and the UIC College of Dentistry, among others.

Media are welcome and should contact Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez at 773-490-1425.